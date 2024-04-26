Government to establish Chieftaincy Development Fund – Asamoah Boateng

General News of Friday, 26 April 2024

Source: GNA

Mr Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, has hinted that the government is in the process of establishing the Chieftaincy Development Fund.



This Fund, when set up, would ensure sustainable financing for chiefs and traditional rulers, and enable them to play their roles as leaders in communities.



It will also help traditional leaders to undertake development projects within their traditional areas without waiting for central government, while facilitating capacity building and training programmes for chiefs and queen mothers.



Mr Assamoah Boateng speaking at the ‘Ahohoo Durbar’ at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, said it was high time the chieftaincy institution was strengthened in its position as the fulcrum around which local development revolved.



The durbar, which formed part of activities marking the 25th anniversary of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, as the 16th occupant of the Golden Stool, was reserved for chiefs of various tribes domiciled in the Ashanti region to pay homage to the king.



The gathering was one of the rare occasions at the seat of the Asante Kingdom, where traditions of the Asantes gave way to a mixture of cultural displays of other tribes.



Notable among the tribes present were Ewes, Fantis, Gas, Moshies, Gonjas, Walas, Nzemas, Dagombas, Frafras, Kusases.



Other tribal leaders and their subjects from neighbouring countries such as Igbos, Yurobas and the Songhais also attended the durbar.



Mr Asamoah Boateng said the Ministry was also reviewing the Chieftaincy Act, 2008 (Act 759) and the Legislative Instruments 798 to reflect the current trend of events and restore some power to traditional leaders.



On commendations of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, he indicated that “as government, we commend your unwavering commitment to raising the standards of

education which has benefitted over one million students in Ghana.



For over 22 years, several critical sectors such as health, water and sanitation have benefitted from numerous projects of your Otumfuo Charity Foundation, not to mention initiatives towards poverty alleviation,” he applauded.



Mr Asamoah Boateng echoed that it was evident that Ghana could achieve a lot when visionary traditional leaders such as the Asantehene were actively involved in the implementation of development projects.



Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi, President of National House of Chiefs, said the Asantehene’s contribution to socio-economic, political, and peaceful co-existence was unmatched and highly commendable.



He said his recent move on the “Heal KATH Project,” was one that could linger and lead the nation to ensuring quality health provision.



He used the occasion on behalf of his traditional area (Sefwi Anhwiaso) to donate $5,000.00 to the “Heal KATH Project.”



Ogyeahohoo Gyebi touching on the upcoming general elections, indicated that, as the political campaigns intensified, Ghanaians should remain united and preserve the peace, and work towards peaceful and fair elections.



He called on all traditional and community leaders to lead in educating the people, especially the youth not to allow themselves for any political grouping to exploit their vulnerabilities to engage in violence or any vice which could undermine the individual and community safety or the integrity of elections.