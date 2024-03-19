Government to grant Starlink operational license amidst internet disruptions

General News of Tuesday, 19 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, has announced that the government will soon grant satellite internet firm, Starlink, an operational license amidst the ongoing challenges with internet disruptions.



In December 2023, the National Communications Authority (NCA) issued a stern warning against the use and sale of Starlink internet services in Ghana, declaring its operations illegal.



However, Owusu-Ekuful clarified during a press briefing in Accra on Monday that the NCA's previous stance was due to the lack of a licensing framework for satellite operators providing direct retail services to customers, as envisioned by Starlink.



Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful explained that the NCA has now established the necessary framework for licensing such entities to operate in Ghana.



"The NCA had to look at what had been done in other jurisdictions and come up with a framework that would enable them to work with Starlink and not just Starlink, but others to also utilize their services here. They finished that exercise," she stated.



She further noted that the NCA benchmarked other countries where low earth orbit satellite operators are currently operating to develop the licensing framework. The authority is now ready to start licensing entities like Starlink to operate in Ghana.



Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful emphasized that discussions have already begun with Starlink and other similar entities to facilitate their entry into the Ghanaian market. She expressed optimism that these engagements would lead to the timely provision of satellite internet services to address the current internet disruption challenges.