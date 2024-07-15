You are here: HomeNews2024 07 15Article 1960151

Government to launch SME growth and opportunity programme on July 16

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

On July 16, 2024, the Ghanaian government will launch the SME Growth and Opportunity Programme, designed to provide financial and technical support to Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) with high-growth potential.

This initiative aims to enhance collaboration among various agencies to ensure effective delivery of resources to these enterprises.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will unveil the

