Government to launch SME growth and opportunity programme on July 16

General News of Monday, 15 July 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

On July 16, 2024, the Ghanaian government will launch the SME Growth and Opportunity Programme, designed to provide financial and technical support to Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) with high-growth potential.



This initiative aims to enhance collaboration among various agencies to ensure effective delivery of resources to these enterprises.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will unveil the



Read full articleprogram during the "Breaking Barriers to SME Growth" summit in Accra, hosted by the Ministries of Finance and Trade and Industry, along with agencies like the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA), Ghana EXIM Bank, Development Bank Ghana (DBG), and the International Finance Corporation (IFC).



The summit will feature participation from private sector representatives, academia, regulatory bodies, and financial service providers, along with an exhibition showcasing SME products. Key speakers will include Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, Minister of Finance, and Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank, who will discuss strategies for fostering SME growth in Ghana.