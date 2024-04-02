Government to meet with Nungua leaders over priest's marriage to underage girl

General News of Tuesday, 2 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, has announced plans for a meeting with Nungua traditional leaders on April 2, 2024, following the controversial marriage involving the Gborbu Wulormo-Shitse and a 12-year-old girl.



Mr. Asamoah Boateng emphasized the need for prompt action and collaboration with the Ministry of Gender and the police to address the situation effectively.



In an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Mr. Asamoah Boateng highlighted the importance of finding a lasting solution while respecting certain cultural traditions. He assured the public that the welfare of the child is being ensured during ongoing investigations.



The marriage ceremony, captured in a video on March 30, sparked widespread debate and raised concerns about age differences and cultural practices. Despite the traditional protocols observed during the marriage between the 63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo and the adolescent girl, Naa Okromo, known now as Naa Ayemoede, additional ceremonial rites are pending for the marriage to be considered complete.