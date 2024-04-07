Government will honour power export agreements – Atta-Akyea

General News of Sunday, 7 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Atta-Akyea, the Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Mines and Energy, has stated that the government is committed to fulfilling all contractual agreements with neighboring countries to which Ghana exports power.



He emphasised that the government cannot afford a complete halt to power exports as it would constitute a breach of contract.



"Whatever it is, those who are enjoying electricity like Cote D’Ivoire, Togo, and Burkina Faso must come to terms with what is happening is temporary. So all contractual obligations will be met very soon and then we don’t have problems," he said in an interview with Starr News.



"What I understand is when your house is on fire try and put off the fire before going to help your neighbor. I think there is logic in that," he added.