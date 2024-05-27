You are here: HomeNews2024 05 27Article 1942907

General News of Monday, 27 May 2024

    

Source: techfocus24.com

Govt, 7 others partner on 5G shared network

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The government is preparing to roll out 5G services by end of 2024 The government is preparing to roll out 5G services by end of 2024

The Government of Ghana has partnered with seven industry players to launch a shared 5G infrastructure, enhancing affordable broadband services.

The partners include Ascend Digital, K-NET, Radisys, Nokia, Tech Mahindra, and telcos AT Ghana and Telecel Ghana.

They have established the Next-Gen Infrastructure Company (NGIC), awarded a 5G license, to launch services within six months and later expand across Africa.

The initiative aims to reduce the digital divide and promote financial inclusion through enhanced digital services.

Notably, MTN Ghana, the leading telco, is excluded from this plan due to regulatory efforts to balance market competition.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment