Govt accused of diverting GH¢1.5m from District Assemblies Common Fund for laptops

Politics of Wednesday, 14 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Eric Opoku, the Member of Parliament for Asunafo South, has leveled accusations against the government, alleging the diversion of GH¢750 million from the District Assemblies Common Fund in 2023.



He claims the funds were redirected towards the purchase of laptops intended for distribution to Senior High School (SHS) students.



Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister of Education, recently disclosed the government's plan to distribute over 1.4 million tablets to Wesley Girls Senior High School students under the free SHS policy.



This initiative, aimed at enhancing teaching and learning, is set to be implemented within the next two months.



Eric Opoku expressed concern that the diversion of funds would impede development at the district level. He further alleged that the government intends to siphon an additional GH¢750 million for the same purpose.



“They [the government] took GH¢750 million from the Common Fund meant for the development of the assemblies and that is why most of the assemblies are not doing anything at all. And this year, they intend to add another GH¢750 million so that they will have GH¢1.5 billion for the purchase of those laptops,” the Asunafo South MP said in an interview Citi News.