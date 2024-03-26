Govt commits to addressing teacher unions' concerns, pledges laptop distribution by June

General News of Tuesday, 26 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In response to the grievances raised by three striking teacher unions, the government has announced measures to tackle the issues at hand.



Key among these steps is the commitment to finalize the distribution of laptops to all teachers by the conclusion of June.



Additionally, the government has vowed to submit a draft scheme of service for review by the unions before April 8.



Ongoing discussions between the unions and government representatives are scheduled to continue, with a crucial meeting set for Wednesday, March 27, aimed at resolving outstanding demands such as continuous development allowances and rent allowances.