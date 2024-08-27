You are here: HomeNews2024 08 27Article 1974080

Source: Ghanaian Times

Govt committed to resolving Asanko Gold, Tontokrom community dispute …Mireku Duker assures

The conflict, which has already resulted in violence, will be addressed through dialogue

Deputy Minister George Mireku Duker has assured the Tontokrom community and Asanko Gold Ghana that the government is committed to resolving their ongoing dispute over gold mining.

The conflict, which has already resulted in violence, will be addressed through dialogue and increased transparency.

Duker emphasized the need for both sides to work together, urging Asanko Gold to engage more openly with the community and implement meaningful development projects.

He assured that the government will continue efforts to create a peaceful and productive relationship between the company and the local community.

