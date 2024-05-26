Govt completes GNPC Takoradi Head Office

Regional News of Sunday, 26 May 2024

Source: Daily Guide

The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) is set to commission its nearly completed operational head office in Takoradi, fulfilling the government's promise to establish the Western Region as a petroleum hub.



The project, which began in 2020, is 99% complete.



GNPC's new CEO, Joseph Dadzie, praised the progress during a recent visit and expressed confidence in the building's impact on productivity.



Additional GNPC projects in the region, including an office for the Western Regional House of Chiefs, are underway.



The chiefs have welcomed GNPC’s initiatives and emphasized the importance of regular engagement with traditional leaders.