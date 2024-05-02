Govt disburses GHC170m to settle healthcare providers nationwide

Health News of Thursday, 2 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Government of Ghana through the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has disbursed GHS 170,775,035.07 to healthcare providers across Ghana to settle outstanding claims, covering services rendered from January to February 2024 for lower-tier facilities and up to November 2023 for upper-tier facilities.



In a statement released on Wednesday, May 1, the NHIA underscored its commitment to ensuring access to high-quality healthcare services for all citizens. Dr. Da-Costa Aboagye, the Chief Executive of the NHIA, emphasized that this payment aligns with the authority's mission to provide comprehensive healthcare coverage nationwide.



The NHIA encouraged healthcare facilities to verify their payment status by visiting the NHIA website at nhis.gov.gh/payments.



Expressing gratitude to the dedicated healthcare providers, the NHIA management extended warm wishes to all workers on May Day, recognizing their vital role in community well-being.



