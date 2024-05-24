You are here: HomeNews2024 05 24Article 1942007

General News of Friday, 24 May 2024

    

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Govt has paid only 3 months arrears – Nurse and Midwife Trainees Assoc.

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ghanaian nurses Ghanaian nurses

The Ghana Nurse-Midwife Trainees Association (GNMTA) has refuted claims that the government has settled four months of their 23-month allowance arrears, following Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's promise.

Although the Finance Ministry allocated GHC177 million for disbursement by May 16, 2024, only three months' worth has been paid to two batches of students.

GNMTA President Pascal Adumbisa acknowledged the payment but emphasized ongoing discussions, noting that members are owed up to 30 months' worth of allowances.

They asserted the need for full payment, highlighting the disparity between the months owed and those settled.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment