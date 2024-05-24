Govt has paid only 3 months arrears – Nurse and Midwife Trainees Assoc.

General News of Friday, 24 May 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Ghana Nurse-Midwife Trainees Association (GNMTA) has refuted claims that the government has settled four months of their 23-month allowance arrears, following Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's promise.



Although the Finance Ministry allocated GHC177 million for disbursement by May 16, 2024, only three months' worth has been paid to two batches of students.



GNMTA President Pascal Adumbisa acknowledged the payment but emphasized ongoing discussions, noting that members are owed up to 30 months' worth of allowances.



They asserted the need for full payment, highlighting the disparity between the months owed and those settled.