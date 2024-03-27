Govt launches resettlement program for communities affected Akosombo Dam spillage

General News of Wednesday, 27 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The government has commenced a resettlement program to assist communities impacted by the Akosombo Dam spillage.



Led by the Ministry of Works and Housing, this initiative aims to provide new housing for individuals whose homes were destroyed by the floods.



According to data from the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), over 5,200 households in 19 districts along the Volta River in the Volta, Eastern, Greater Accra, and Oti Regions were affected by the floods.



Minister of Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, indicated that the entire resettlement project will span six months.



"The construction of the resettlement homes is going to take some months and nothing less than about six months for us to make some significant headway in this exercise and we ask for everyone’s patience as we go through it. We are already starting about a hundred and our final validation will give us the backstock numbers."