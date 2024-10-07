Govt presents vehicles to 4 Colleges

General News of Monday, 7 October 2024

Source: Daily Guide

The government has presented four new vehicles to Gbewaa, St. Francis, Akatsi, and Atebubu Colleges of Education to support their operations and enhance teaching and learning.



Each college received a Land Cruiser Prado, while Akatsi College of Education also received a Toyota Hiace.



Professor Ahmed Abdulai Jinapor, Director-General of the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission, handed over the keys, stating that efforts are ongoing to provide vehicles for all 46 Colleges of Education.



Council representatives expressed gratitude, highlighting that the vehicles would address mobility challenges and improve educational outcomes.