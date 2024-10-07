You are here: HomeNews2024 10 07Article 1990544

General News of Monday, 7 October 2024

    

Source: Daily Guide

Govt presents vehicles to 4 Colleges

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Council representatives expressed gratitude Council representatives expressed gratitude

The government has presented four new vehicles to Gbewaa, St. Francis, Akatsi, and Atebubu Colleges of Education to support their operations and enhance teaching and learning.

Each college received a Land Cruiser Prado, while Akatsi College of Education also received a Toyota Hiace.

Professor Ahmed Abdulai Jinapor, Director-General of the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission, handed over the keys, stating that efforts are ongoing to provide vehicles for all 46 Colleges of Education.

Council representatives expressed gratitude, highlighting that the vehicles would address mobility challenges and improve educational outcomes.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment