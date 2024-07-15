Govt roll out LEAP payment

General News of Monday, 15 July 2024

Source: thenewcrusadingguideonline.com

The Akufo-Addo/Bawumia-led government has initiated the payment of Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) grants to beneficiaries across the country, with over 324,073 households receiving bi-monthly grants totaling GH¢103,251,072.01.



The Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection announced a 100% increase in the grants.



The Minister monitored the payment process in the Ashanti Region and interacted with beneficiaries.



The Minister visited the Kumasi Children’s Home and engaged with children and staff to assess their needs and welfare. She also visited the Central Destitute Infirmary in Bekwai, acknowledging the caregivers' dedication and announcing plans for facility renovations.