Govt's GH¢80m allocation for Akosombo Dam victims yet to reach affected communities - Ablakwa

General News of Thursday, 7 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the North Tongu Member of Parliament, has voiced skepticism regarding the government's handling of relief efforts for victims of the Akosombo Dam Spillage.



Despite President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's reassurances during the 67th Independence Day celebration in Koforidua about the government's commitment to assisting the affected communities, Ablakwa highlighted that the promised GH¢80 million out of the allocated GH¢220 million has not yet materialized on the ground.



In an interview on Citi FM, Ablakwa acknowledged the absence of tangible government initiatives for the victims. While cautiously optimistic about the released funds, he emphasized the need for concrete actions to support the affected individuals and communities.



"We welcome the news but I will cautiously say that let us see the results of that. There’s been so many promises by the president and we don’t see it on the grounds," Ablakwa remarked.



He expressed concern over the lack of visible government projects and urged for transparency in the utilization of the allocated funds to ensure they effectively serve their intended purpose.