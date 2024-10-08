Govt to revoke Mining Licenses

General News of Tuesday, 8 October 2024

Source: Daily Guide

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced plans to revoke the Environmental Protection (Mining in Forest Reserves) Regulations, 2023 (L.I. 2462) in an effort to combat illegal mining.



This decision follows an October 3, 2024, meeting with Organised Labour at the Jubilee House.



Key agreements from the meeting include collaboration between government and Labour, designating water bodies and forest reserves as “Red Zones” for mining, and expediting illegal mining cases.



Despite the President’s commitment, Organised Labour is proceeding with a planned strike, indicating the need for further dialogue on the issue.