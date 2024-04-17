Govt working to extradite convicted former MASLOC CEO – Tuah-Yeboah

General News of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Deputy Attorney General Alfred Tuah-Yeboah has announced the commencement of extradition proceedings against Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu, the former CEO of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), following her conviction for causing financial loss to the state.



Tamakloe-Attionu was sentenced to 10 years in prison with hard labor, while Daniel Axim, MASLOC's former Chief Operating Officer, received a five-year jail term with hard labor.



Both were found guilty on 78 counts, including theft, money laundering, and contraventions of public procurement laws.



Speaking to the media, Tuah-Yeboah affirmed that despite initial obstacles, the extradition process had begun prior to the court's sentencing. He expressed confidence that the judgment would expedite Tamakloe-Attionu's return to Ghana to face justice.



The trial, which commenced in 2019, saw six witnesses testify for the state. While Tamakloe-Attionu was tried in absentia after absconding following court permission for medical treatment abroad, Axim testified in person without presenting witnesses.



The convictions stem from misappropriation of funds allocated for MASLOC activities between 2013 and 2016. Among the charges, the defendants withdrew GH₵500,000 as a loan from Obaatampa Savings and Loans, demanding a refund when the institution refused a 24% interest rate. Although evidence of the refund was provided, it was not reflected in MASLOC's accounts.



Additionally, over GH¢1.7 million earmarked for a sensitization exercise and funds disbursed for Kantamanso fire victims were misappropriated, with only a fraction used for the intended purposes. The case also involved the purchase of vehicles and Samsung phones at prices exceeding market rates, raising questions of financial impropriety.