Grace Ayensu-Danquah vows to advocate for women's rights in Essikado-Ketan

Politics of Monday, 29 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dr. Grace Ayensu-Danquah, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary aspirant for Essikado-Ketan Constituency, has pledged to continue her advocacy for women and the girl-child in her constituency and beyond.



She believes that when given equal opportunities, Ghanaian females can significantly contribute to national development. Dr. Ayensu-Danquah, a medical practitioner, aims to empower women to occupy their rightful place in society through her advocacy efforts.



Expressing optimism about winning the Essikado-Ketan seat in the 2024 general election, Dr. Ayensu-Danquah emphasized her commitment to creating equal opportunities for women.



She believes that an empowered woman can transform her community, regardless of her educational background or social status. She called on the people of Essikado-Ketan to support her candidacy in the upcoming election to enable her to further her advocacy for women's rights.



Dr. Ayensu-Danquah, known for her passion for serving others, has pledged to serve her constituents with humility, respect, and decorum.



As part of her service, she recently conducted free medical screenings for women, children, and the underprivileged in her constituency and other parts of the country. She also intends to contribute to policy dialogue and formulation to improve medical care for women and children.



Apart from her advocacy work, Dr. Ayensu-Danquah is a humanitarian surgeon, educationist, and a member of the Ghana Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) Technical Advisory Committee on Safety of Vaccines and Biological Products (TAC-VBP).



She has contested in previous elections and remains dedicated to serving her constituents and advancing the rights of women and children.