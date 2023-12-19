Grave looters exhume chief’s corpse at Ofiinso a day after burial

Regional News of Tuesday, 19 December 2023

Source: otecfmghana.com

Residents of Offinso- Maase, in the Ashanti Region, are in a state of shock and fear after some unknown grave looters exhumed the mortal remains of a chief, a day after he was buried.



The suspects according to report made away with all royal regalia that was used to bury the chief and left the corpse uncovered at the cemetery.



Some residents in an interview with OTEC News reporter Jacob Agyenim Boateng disclosed that, the incident occurred on Sunday December 17, 2023.



“The final funeral rites of Nana Kwadwo Marfo, the late chief of Wawase, a suburb of Offinso came off last Saturday where he was laid to rest and burried at Offinso Maase Roman Catholic Cemetery, the family informed the next day that the body had been exhumed”



“They rushed to the cemetery only to discover the remains of their chief at the cemetery with the things buried with him missing, even the royal Kente cloth the family covered the corpse was removed”



The residents have therefore called on security agencies in the area to as a matter of urgency find the perpetrators and bring them to book.



