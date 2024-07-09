Grave looters invade Sefwi Asawinso Cemetery

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 9 July 2024

Source: Daily Guide

Traditional leaders in Sefwi Asawinso, led by Queenmother Nana Ama Akyine, have warned grave looters to stop desecrating cemeteries.



Over 30 graves have been looted, with body parts missing, likely for ritual purposes.



The leaders offered prayers, poured libation, and called on local gods to punish the looters.



They plan to deploy security to protect the cemeteries and ensure offenders face the law. Local assembly member Adu Stephen will alert the district police commander to help prevent future incidents.



The community is alarmed and determined to stop these criminal acts.