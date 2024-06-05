Great Kofata donates ICT Center To AYISEC

Regional News of Wednesday, 5 June 2024

Source: newsghana.com

Dr. Emmanuel Bright Obeng Nyarko, CEO of KOFATA Motors, has built a multi-million dollar ICT center with 70 computers, accessories, and internet access for Akyem Ayirebi Senior High School (AYISEC) in Ghana's Eastern Region.



The center, constructed in honor of his late mother, aims to promote ICT education and enhance learning opportunities for students.



Dr. Nyarko emphasized the importance of ICT in education and encouraged students to study diligently. The project was commissioned on the 30th anniversary of AYISEC, with several dignitaries in attendance.



Dr. Nyarko had previously donated similar facilities to other towns in the region.