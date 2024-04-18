Greater Accra: Lands Commission urges Gbese Clan leaders to maintain peace over land issues

Regional News of Thursday, 18 April 2024

Yvonne Odoley Sowah, Chairperson of the Greater Accra Regional Lands Commission, has called upon caretakers and leaders of the Gbese Clan in Accra to promote discipline among the youth to prevent land disputes that hinder development.



She emphasized the importance of addressing land issues peacefully and legitimately, urging the youth not to engage in unauthorized land sales that often lead to conflicts.



During a meeting at the Gbese Mantse Palace in Accra, Ms. Odoley discussed various land-related issues with Gbese traditional leaders.



According to a Graphic Online report, these subjects included concerns about churches operating in the Achimota forest without permits, the sale of government lands to individuals, land registration, acquiring land titles without proper documentation, and forgery of deceased chiefs' signatures.



Ms. Odoley commended the Gbese Stool for taking steps to authenticate documents for the 104 villages under its jurisdiction, where lands were being illegally sold by some families and individuals.



She noted that these authenticated documents would facilitate the Lands Commission in determining land ownership more effectively.



She also highlighted the challenges in amending the Executive Instrument for releasing government lands and encouraged the traditional authority to negotiate payment plans for lands, as the government lacked the necessary funds for compensation.



In response, Nii Ayi Bonte II, the Gbese Mantse, mentioned that the Gbese Stool was raising funds to support education in the area by selling Gbese lands. He emphasized the importance of this initiative in supporting the education of children in the community.



The meeting underscored the need for collaboration between traditional authorities, government institutions, and the youth to ensure peaceful and sustainable land management practices, essential for the development of the Gbese community and the Greater Accra Region as a whole.