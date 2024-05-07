Greater Accra: Man sets himself ablaze after failed attempt to kill wife

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 7 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

A disturbing incident unfolded in Abeka, Greater Accra, as a man reportedly set himself on fire after a failed attempt to kill his wife.



The harrowing event transpired in the early hours of Monday, May 6, 2024, following repeated threats by the husband to take his wife's life and his own.



According to Martina Jones, a 38-year-old mother of three, her estranged husband, Collins Jones, launched a violent attack on her while she was asleep around 3 a.m. Allegedly, he struck her head with a heavy stick, causing profuse bleeding from her forehead. Subsequently, he proceeded to strangle her, depriving her of breath as she fought for survival.



In a remarkable display of courage, Martina managed to break free from Collins's grip and flee the room. She sought refuge with neighbors, who promptly rushed her to the hospital for urgent medical attention. Meanwhile, sensing imminent danger and likely repercussions, Collins set their room ablaze in a desperate bid to evade capture or retaliation.



Neighbors who arrived at the scene discovered Collins critically injured amidst the flames. They swiftly transported him to the hospital, but tragically, he succumbed to his injuries soon after. The entire community was left reeling from shock and disbelief at the tragic turn of events.



The police have launched a comprehensive investigation into the incident to unravel the circumstances leading to the violent altercation and subsequent self-immolation. Martina's resilience and bravery in the face of adversity have garnered widespread admiration and inspired many within the community, serving as a testament to the human spirit's strength in adversity.