You are here: HomeNews2024 09 05Article 1977524

Politics of Thursday, 5 September 2024

    

Source: classfmonline.com

Greater Accra NPP Chairman confident of winning nine additional seats

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Agorhom hinted at reclaiming seats held by the NDC Agorhom hinted at reclaiming seats held by the NDC

Mr. Divine Otoo Agorhom, Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the NPP, is confident the party will secure nine more parliamentary seats in the region, adding to their current 14.

Speaking during Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s tour of Okaikwei Central, Agorhom attributed this optimism to Bawumia’s rising popularity and the party’s improved economic message.

He highlighted that Bawumia’s tour has energized party members and bolstered their campaign efforts.

Agorhom hinted at reclaiming seats held by the NDC and emphasized a strategic approach to covering all constituencies in the ongoing campaign.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment