Greater Accra REGSEC declares Ramsar sites security zones amidst encroachment concerns

Regional News of Wednesday, 8 May 2024

The Ramsar sites within Tema Metropolitan, Tema West Municipal, Ablekuma West Municipal, and the Weija-Gbawe Municipal assemblies have been designated as security zones, with immediate security oversight by the Greater Accra Regional Security Council (REGSEC).



REGSEC's decision stems from concerns over widespread unauthorized construction within Ramsar sites, exacerbating flooding and endangering city residents. The move aligns with REGSEC's mandate to maintain law and order, as outlined in the Security and Intelligence Agencies Act, 2020 (Act 1030).



Despite previous efforts by local authorities and the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council to deter construction within Ramsar sites, influential individuals with political backing persist in encroaching upon the Sakumo Lagoon and Densu Delta (Weija) Ramsar sites.



During a recent inspection led by Regional Minister designate Daniel Titus-Glover, new constructions were discovered along the Sakumo Lagoon and Weija areas, prompting immediate directives to halt further development pending permit verification.



Titus-Glover condemned the reckless abuse of Ramsar sites, emphasizing the need to safeguard these critical ecosystems. REGSEC will evaluate existing processes initiated under the former Regional Minister's tenure to regulate construction and protect Ramsar sites.