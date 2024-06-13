Greed or over-ambition as Komfo Anokye CEO reportedly eyes KNUST VC job?

General News of Thursday, 13 June 2024

Professor Otchere Addai Mensah, CEO of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) and senior lecturer at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), is reportedly vying for the Vice Chancellor position at KNUST.



As current Vice Chancellor Prof. Rita Akosua Dickson’s tenure nears its end, with speculation about her potential role as a running mate for NPP's Dr.



Mahamudu Bawumia, Prof. Addai Mensah emerges as a notable candidate. Praised for his leadership at KATH, he has also faced unproven allegations of financial impropriety, which the hospital has dismissed as baseless.