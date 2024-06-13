You are here: HomeNews2024 06 13Article 1950119
Greed or over-ambition as Komfo Anokye CEO reportedly eyes KNUST VC job?

Professor Otchere Addai Mensah Professor Otchere Addai Mensah

Professor Otchere Addai Mensah, CEO of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) and senior lecturer at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), is reportedly vying for the Vice Chancellor position at KNUST.

As current Vice Chancellor Prof. Rita Akosua Dickson’s tenure nears its end, with speculation about her potential role as a running mate for NPP's Dr.

Mahamudu Bawumia, Prof. Addai Mensah emerges as a notable candidate. Praised for his leadership at KATH, he has also faced unproven allegations of financial impropriety, which the hospital has dismissed as baseless.

