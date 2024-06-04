You are here: HomeNews2024 06 04Article 1946369

Green Ghana Day: 10 million trees to be planted on June 7 – Lands Minister

The Green Ghana initiative has successfully planted 41 million trees since 2021, with 30 million thriving. The 2023 edition recorded an 81% survival rate, the highest among all editions.

President Akufo-Addo will lead the 2024 tree planting exercise.

The theme, "Growing for a Greener Tomorrow," highlights the global climate change effort.

The initiative aims to plant over 10 million trees this year, with 6 million in Forest Reserves and 4 million in farms and communities.

Sustainable timber exploitation is emphasized, with licenses required for exports. The public is encouraged to participate and nurture planted trees for a greener future.

