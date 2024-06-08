Green Ghana Day: Parliament plants 1,200 tree seedlings

General News of Saturday, 8 June 2024

Source: GNA

Parliament has planted 1,200 tree seedlings since 2022, with a 90% survival rate, in support of the Green Ghana project.



Speaker Alban Bagbin led the planting of 500 seedlings at Parliament House, bringing the total to 1,200. He noted that 90% of the trees planted so far have survived and are growing healthily.



The Green Ghana Day initiative aims to restore the country's degraded forest cover through afforestation and reforestation. This year's event targets the planting of 10 million tree seedlings nationwide.



Bagbin emphasized the importance of collective action in restoring the earth's ecological balance and ensuring a sustainable future.