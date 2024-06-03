Green4Clean schools’ renewable energy project launched

General News of Monday, 3 June 2024

Source: thebftonline.com

Vivo Energy Ghana has partnered with United Way Ghana and Academic City College for the Green4Clean School’s Renewable Energy Project, promoting renewable energy education among students.



The initiative includes workshops, projects, and awareness campaigns to empower students toward sustainable practices.



Vivo Energy Ghana’s commitment extends to solar solutions at its stations and depots.



The project also donated solar lamps to La Enobal Basic School and La Presby Primary School A & B to aid students preparing for exams amidst power outages.



The collaboration underscores the importance of sustainable energy awareness and environmental stewardship in communities.