Grenada endorses Ghana's Foreign Minister for Commonwealth Secretary-General role

General News of Friday, 9 February 2024

Source: nowgrenada

Grenad's Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell has publicly expressed his support for Ghana's Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, in her bid for the position of Commonwealth Secretary-General.



The election is scheduled for October 22, 2024.



Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey launched her candidacy earlier this month, with a focus on establishing a free-trade agreement among the 56 Commonwealth member nations.



Prime Minister Mitchell affirmed his country's support for Botchwey during a joint sitting of the Lower and Upper House, following President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's recent visit to Grenada.



“I will be publicly indicating that we have pledged to the President of Ghana that we will be supporting the distinguish nomination of the foreign minister of Ghana to lead the commonwealth when that time arises,” he said.



President Akufo-Addo, the first African president to officially visit Grenada since the 1980s, was honored during the 50th Independence celebrations. The joint sitting allowed Members of Parliament to express their desire for independence and extend wishes to Grenadian citizens.



During the event, President Akufo-Addo commended the historical contributions of Grenada and the Caribbean to the development of the western hemisphere. He highlighted the achievements of Black inventors, such as Voice Over IP, Close Circuit TV, and caller identification on telephones, emphasizing their significance in daily life.



Expressing gratitude for Grenada's hospitality, President Akufo-Addo invited Prime Minister Mitchell to Ghana for an official visit.



“I look forward to returning this hospitality in Accra, and he better hurry up and come because I am in the last year of my 2-term tenure of 8 years as Ghana’s president,” he said.