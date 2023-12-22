Group picks nomination form for Kwadaso MP

Politics of Friday, 22 December 2023

Source: GNA

Some New Patriotic Party (NPP) faithful in the Kwadaso Constituency have picked nomination forms for Professor Kingsley Nyarko, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, to contest the constituency primary.



Samuel Donkor, the Constituency Treasurer, who led the group to pick the forms, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that Prof. Nyarko had demonstrated beyond doubt his development-oriented pedigree as a legislator and a man of success.



Recounting his stay in Parliament, Donkor said the MP undertook many projects in the constituency across all the sectors and commended him for his commitment towards development.



“We are here this afternoon to pick a nomination form on behalf of our Member of Parliament because we believe in his vision to represent the good people of Kwadaso,” he noted.



“Prof. Nyarko is the best candidate to lead the party into victory come 2024 because of his hard work and contributions in advancing the development of the constituency.”



It was, therefore, prudent to give the Kwadaso Legislator their full support to continue his good work, Mr Donkor said.



He called on the delegates to retain the MP and appealed to all contestants to conduct their campaigns peacefully, devoid of insults, knowing that they were all within one NPP family.



The NPP will hold its parliamentary primary on Saturday, January 20, 2024, to elect parliamentary candidates for the general election.



Aspirants are expected to pick up forms from the constituency offices from 20th to 22nd December, 2023.