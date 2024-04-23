Group warns against interference in Bawumia's selection of running mate

Politics of Tuesday, 23 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

A collective of New Patriotic Party (NPP) executives, grassroots members, and supporters of Dr. Mahammudu Bawumia, the party's Flagbearer, have emphasized the importance of allowing him the independence to select his running mate without undue influence.



Referred to as the Patriotic Movement for Bawumia, the group expressed concern over attempts by various party factions to pressure Dr. Bawumia into choosing their preferred candidates as his running mate.



They criticized tactics such as press conferences, delegations, and threatening remarks aimed at coercing his decision, asserting that such actions undermine Dr. Bawumia's leadership and autonomy.



The group urged Dr. Bawumia to uphold his reputation as a leader with a clear vision and make his selection based on merit and compatibility rather than external pressure.



They cautioned against potential disunity within the party if undue influence were to dictate the choice of the running mate and called for respect for Dr. Bawumia's authority in the decision-making process.



Additionally, they advised individuals with interests in becoming Dr. Bawumia's running mate to refrain from employing tactics that contravene the party's principles and to respect his autonomy in making the selection.



The group emphasized that Dr. Bawumia should be allowed to choose a running mate based on his judgment and suitability for the role, without succumbing to external pressures or endorsements.