Groupe Nduom disputes Bank of Ghana's revocation of GN Savings' license

Groupe Nduom has contested the Bank of Ghana's (BoG) justification for revoking GN Savings' license in 2019, challenging the Central Bank's assertions of significant regulatory breaches.

On June 14, the BoG reiterated that the license revocation was due to GN Savings' failure to meet critical financial regulations and banking standards, posing a threat to its operational stability. The BoG asserted

