Gun toting illegal miners threatening fisher folks on Black Volta– Inland Fishermen President reveals

General News of Friday, 27 September 2024

Source: Ghanaian Times

The President of the National Inland Canoe Fishermen Council, Jacob Kabori Tetteh Ageke, has warned that illegal mining activities are threatening the inland fisheries sector, particularly along the Black Volta in the Savannah region.



Fisher folks are being forced out of their livelihoods as miners, sometimes armed, occupy the water bodies.



Ageke highlighted the significant ecological damage caused by mining, resulting in a decline in fish populations and water quality.



He urged authorities to take action against illegal mining.



In the Ashanti region, aquaculture farmers are similarly affected, as illegal miners disrupt catfish farming operations.