Gunshots fired at Cape Coast North registration centre

Friday, 10 May 2024

Reports indicate that gunshots were fired at a voter registration center in the Cape Coast North constituency of the Central Region.



According to Adom News reports, the shots were fired by men allegedly guarding the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate, Horace Ekow Ewusi.



The incident occurred on Thursday morning and was purportedly aimed at preventing the National Democratic Congress (NDC) from registering a group of people bused from Moree in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese constituency.



Tensions escalated when NPP members at the center opposed the registration of these individuals, leading to a confrontation between NPP and NDC members and the eventual firing of gunshots.



During the altercation, the NDC constituency Youth Organizer, Godfred Onso Nyameye, reportedly had his phone seized.



This further escalated the situation, resulting in Mr. Ewusi being dragged into his car and driven away by a group of people.



Despite the incident, no arrests have been made, and the situation at the registration center remains tense.