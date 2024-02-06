Gyakye Quayson returns to Parliament after battling illness

General News of Tuesday, 6 February 2024

After an extended absence due to medical treatment abroad, Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, has returned to parliament.



Mr. Gyakye Quayson, addressing the media in Parliament, affirmed he is well and eagerness to resume his duties: “I am alive and strong. Sometimes in life, you have to take care of yourself. I am back in full swing and I am going to take care of my constituents, caucus, and country Ghana.”



Despite his legal entanglements stemming from the 2020 general elections, the Assin North MP remains optimistic about his party's prospects in the upcoming general elections, asserting, “We are going to win and we are going to succeed again. Let's keep hope alive.”



Mr. Gyakye Quayson's tenure has been fraught with legal challenges. Following a Supreme Court ruling that necessitated a by-election due to contested parliamentary eligibility, he reclaimed his seat in Assin North. However, subsequent legal actions, including charges of forgery and perjury, have continued to shadow him.