Gyampo tells Mahama to extend his plan to audit sale of state lands to 1992

Politics of Saturday, 17 August 2024

Source: 3news

Professor Ransford Gyampo has advised NDC's John Dramani Mahama to expand his proposed audit of state land sales to include transactions since 1992, suggesting that political elites from all administrations are involved.



Mahama has pledged to investigate and reclaim lands sold under the current Akufo-Addo government, claiming it undermines public trust.



Meanwhile, MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has dismissed claims that the NDC is complicit in land sales, calling for a focus on protecting national assets regardless of historical context.