Gyampo to sue NPP’s Salam Mustapha over sex for grades allegation

General News of Tuesday, 29 October 2024

University of Ghana lecturer and UTAG Secretary, Prof. Ransford Gyampo, has announced plans to sue Salam Mustapha, National Youth Organizer of the NPP, over alleged defamatory comments.



Mustapha’s statement suggested that UTAG aligns with the NDC and accused Gyampo of endorsing “sex for grades,” claims the professor called baseless and defamatory.



Gyampo, vowing to pursue legal action, stated he’s prepared to use all resources to seek justice and hold Mustapha accountable.



In his response, Gyampo urged the public to spread the word, underscoring his commitment to resolving the issue through legal channels.