You are here: HomeNews2024 08 20Article 1971716

Health News of Tuesday, 20 August 2024

    

Source: GNA

HPV vaccination must be free to save lives- Health Consultant

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The seminar highlighted the need for a national strategy to provide free HPV vaccinations The seminar highlighted the need for a national strategy to provide free HPV vaccinations

Ms. Jennifer Nelson, a Preventive and Occupational Health Management Consultant, has urged the government to make HPV vaccinations free to help prevent cervical cancer among women.

She explained that HPV, a common sexually transmitted infection, can lead to cervical cancer if left untreated.

Speaking at a seminar organized by CDA Consult, Ms. Nelson emphasized that early vaccination, particularly for girls aged 9–14, and regular screening from age 30, are crucial for prevention.

The seminar highlighted the need for a national strategy to provide free HPV vaccinations and improve cervical cancer prevention, detection, and treatment in Ghana.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment