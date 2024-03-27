Hajia Rahmatu: Wife of National Chief Imam passes away

General News of Wednesday, 27 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Hajia Rahmatu Tahwee Sheikh Sharubutu, the wife of Ghana's National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr. Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, has passed away on Wednesday, March 27.



The cause of her death remains undisclosed.



According to the Chief Imam’s spokesperson, Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu, a Janazah prayer and burial will be conducted at 2 pm, following Islamic traditions, at the Chief Imam’s residence.



Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia extended his condolences to the Chief Imam and the entire Muslim community in Ghana through a Facebook post.



"I have learnt with sadness, the passing of our dear grandmother and beloved wife of the National Chief Imam, Hajia Rahmatu Tahwee Sheikh Sharubutu. Hajia Samira Bawumia and I extend our condolences to His Eminence, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, and the entire family. May the Almighty Allah welcome our dear grandmother and grant her Jannatul Firdaus," he wrote.



