Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 20 June 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian social media influencer and musician, Mona Faiz Montrage better known by her stage name as Hajia4Reall, who was extradited to the United States following her arrest in the UK on November 11, 2022, has made a significant revelation in court.



During her recent court appearance, Hajia4Reall pleaded for a three-month jail sentence followed by deportation to Ghana. This



Read full articlerequest marks a pivotal moment in her legal battle as she faces serious charges related to internet fraud.



In a startling testimony, Hajia4Reall identified Loveman Allison as the individual who allegedly introduced her to internet fraud. She recounted that their relationship began in 2015, and it was through Allison that she became involved in internet fraud and romance scams.



According to her, before meeting Allison, she was unaware of such illegal activities, and her involvement began solely due to his influence and guidance.



Hajia4Reall's lawyer emphasized her client's lack of knowledge about internet fraud before meeting Allison, arguing that her actions were a result of manipulation.



The lawyer depicted Hajia4Reall as a victim who was led astray by Allison's deceptive practices. This defense strategy aims to mitigate her culpability and secure a lighter sentence, highlighting the profound impact of Allison's influence on her actions.



The case, already high-profile, is set to gain further attention as Loveman Allison is expected to appear in court soon to respond to the serious accusations.



His testimony could provide crucial insights into the extent of his involvement and potentially corroborate Hajia4Reall's claims.