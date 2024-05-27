Hajj airlift starts tomorrow

General News of Monday, 27 May 2024

Source: Daily Guide

The Ghana Hajj Board is set to airlift over 400 pilgrims from Tamale International Airport to Madina, Saudi Arabia, starting May 28, 2024.



Chairman Alhaji Ben Abdallah Banda confirmed preparations during a press conference.



The first of four flights will depart tomorrow, with subsequent flights ending on May 31. The Accra airlift will follow from June 2 to June 6.



The Board has arranged accommodation, transportation, and meals for the pilgrims. Qualified medical staff and robust security measures are in place.



Prospective pilgrims are warned against using non-Hajj visas and fraudulent travel agencies.