Half of Ghanaians could suffer from cancer in 10 years due to galamsey – Kofi Koranteng

Koranteng joined the recent Democracy Hub protest, calling for urgent action

Independent Presidential Candidate Kofi Koranteng has expressed outrage over the devastating effects of illegal mining (galamsey) on Ghana's environment.

Speaking on GHOne TV, Koranteng highlighted the destruction of lands and pollution of water bodies, which he says is endangering citizens' health.

He criticized the government for allowing galamsey to continue, warning that in the next five to ten years, many Ghanaians could face serious health issues due to environmental pollution.

Koranteng joined the recent Democracy Hub protest, calling for urgent action to stop illegal mining and protect the country’s future.

