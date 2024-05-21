You are here: HomeNews2024 05 21Article 1940759

Halt the process of selling SSNIT hotels to Bryan Acheampong – Organize Labour

Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah

Organized Labour has urged the government to reconsider selling SSNIT's 60% shares in four hotels to Rock City Hotel, owned by Bryan Acheampong.

SSNIT claims Rock City submitted the best proposal. However, MP Okudzeto Ablakwa has petitioned CHRAJ to investigate the sale of six hotels.

The Trades Union Congress, led by Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah, contends due process was not followed and warns of a potential nationwide strike if the sale proceeds. They label the sale as "state capture" and demand its immediate halt, asserting that state properties should not be sold to a minister of state.

