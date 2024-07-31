Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh killed in Iran, Hamas says

General News of Wednesday, 31 July 2024

Source: Reuters

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh has been assassinated in Iran, escalating tensions in a region already fraught with conflict due to Israel's war in Gaza and clashes in Lebanon.



Iran’s Revolutionary Guards confirmed Haniyeh's death and vowed retaliation.



Israel has not commented, while the U.S. expressed intentions to de-escalate tensions.



Hamas and other Palestinian factions condemned the assassination, calling it a severe escalation.



The killing complicates ceasefire negotiations in Gaza, where conflict has raged for nearly ten months, resulting in significant casualties and humanitarian crises.



Haniyeh’s death, following other high-profile killings, leaves Hamas leadership in turmoil.