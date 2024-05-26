Hamas launches rocket attack towards Tel Aviv area

General News of Sunday, 26 May 2024

Source: BBC

Hamas has launched rockets from Rafah in southern Gaza towards Tel Aviv, Israel, for the first time in nearly four months.



At least eight rockets were fired, with several intercepted by the Israeli military, causing no reported injuries.



Rocket sirens sounded in multiple cities, including Herzliya and Petah Tikva. Footage showed missile fragments in Herzliya and a crater near Kfar Saba.



The Israeli army is conducting an operation in Rafah. Israel's Magen David Adom ambulance service reported treating many people for acute anxiety.



Hamas's military wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, claimed responsibility for the attack on its Telegram channel.