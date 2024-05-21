Hanna Bisiw blames NPP for poultry industry decline

Politics of Tuesday, 21 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dr. Hanna Louisa Bisiw, former Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture, has accused the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government of causing the decline of the local poultry industry by being the main importers of frozen chicken.



Speaking at a seminar organized by the Ghana National Poultry Farmers Association, Dr. Bisiw, who is also the National Women’s Organizer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), highlighted the severe impact of the current administration's policies on the sector.



She claimed that the NPP’s focus on importing frozen chicken has led to the neglect and near collapse of the local industry.



“The NPP government has notoriously abandoned the poultry industry, causing it to sink and be on the verge of collapse,” Dr. Bisiw stated.



She further emphasized the NDC’s commitment to revitalizing the sector if they come into power in 2025.



The seminar aimed to address the challenges facing Ghana’s poultry industry and allowed the NDC to share its plans for the sector as part of their manifesto for the 2024 general elections. Dr. Bisiw assured attendees of the NDC’s dedication to the industry's revival and sustainability.



Mr. Victor Oppong Agyei, National Chairman of the Ghana National Poultry Farmers Association, also spoke at the seminar, urging the government to implement stricter regulations on frozen chicken imports. He stressed the need for protective measures to support the local poultry industry.



The seminar highlighted the critical issues facing the poultry industry in Ghana and emphasized the necessity of governmental intervention to ensure its future viability and its crucial role in food security.