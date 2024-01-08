Hard work not sloganeering wins elections – Kwabena Agyepong warns NPP

Politics of Monday, 8 January 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

Former General Secretary for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, says he believes that hard work wins elections.



He says he does not subscribe to sloganeering and therefore has never mentioned the “breaking the eight” slogan by the New Patriotic Party.



Kwabena Agyepong made this known when he spoke in an interview with Accra-based TV3.



He said, “I have never used the word break the 8, I don’t like slogans, I don’t like sloganeering, I believe in hard work”.



Kwabena Agyepong further indicated that the NPP has done greatly in terms of infrastructural development across the country.



"Looking at the record of this government, there are quite a number of things you can speak to. Like infrastructural development. I am a civil engineer, and I speak with a lot of experience regarding that.



"I don’t think I’ve seen a government that has touched so many roads across the country all at the same time,” he said.