Harris calls Trump’s Arlington cemetery visit disrespectful

General News of Sunday, 1 September 2024

Source: Reuters

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has criticized Donald Trump for using footage from a visit to Arlington National Cemetery in a campaign video.



She stated that the cemetery is a sacred place to honor fallen soldiers, not for political use.



Trump visited the cemetery to commemorate servicemembers who died during the 2021 Afghanistan withdrawal and defended his actions, saying families requested his presence.



In response, Harris highlighted Trump's past derogatory comments about veterans, which Trump has denied.



The exchange comes amid a close presidential race between the two.